UPDATE: Semi-truck driver cited for failure to stop in train crash

UPDATE:

A 51-year-old truck driver was cited for failure to stop at a railway crossing after he was involved in a crash with a Union Pacific train on Wednesday.

The crash occurred at 10:15 a.m. at the Simplot Don Plant on U.S. Highway 30. The train engine struck the semi, according to a Power County Sheriff’s Office news release. The trailer, which was carrying fertilizer, was sheared into two pieces.

Neither the truck driver nor the train engineer were hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

POCATELLO — A Union Pacific train collided with a semi-truck in Power County Wednesday morning.

The driver of the semi, which was carrying fertilizer, tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred after 10:15 a.m. near the entrance to the Simplot Plant on the outskirts of Pocatello. The driver says the warning lights on the track failed; however, that has not been confirmed by law enforcement.

The truck was sheered in half, spilling fertilizer nearby. In an interview with KPVI, Simplot employees said that no one was injured.

Employees were busy clearing the scene as of 12:30 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the Power County Sheriff’s Office for details. We’ll post more when it’s available.

