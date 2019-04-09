Fast-moving ‘roaring’ avalanche near Ketchum destroys 2 homes

KETCHUM — Two homes were destroyed in a fast-moving avalanche west of Ketchum Monday.

It happened in the Warm Springs Creek Drainage and the unoccupied homes were obliterated in a matter of seconds, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.

The avalanche center posted a YouTube video showing the aftermath of the destruction.

“A giant slab (of snow) came roaring down this drainage and piled dozens and dozens of trees here,” Lead Avalanche Specialist Ethan Davis says in the video. “You can see that house has been moved from its foundation at least 10-15 off to the side.”

Davis points out that a pile of debris behind him is upwards of 40 feet deep and contains dozens of large trees.

Nobody was injured in the incident and avalanche dangers in the area remained high Tuesday.