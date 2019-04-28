Freeze warning in effect for southeastern Idaho Monday

POCATELLO – The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning from midnight to 9 a.m. Monday morning.

The freeze will impact the following cities in eastern Idaho: Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall. Other cities impacted include Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Shoshone, Richfield and Carey.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 20s. If you recently planted a garden or have other outside plants, NWS is urging to you to cover them before you go to bed Sunday night because the colder temperatures could be damaging to vegetation.

