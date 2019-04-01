Interviews for new district judge start Tuesday

Share This

REXBURG — Candidates to fill the vacancy caused by District Judge Gregory Moeller’s appointment to the Idaho Supreme Court will be interviewed Tuesday in Rexburg.

The Idaho Judicial Council is interviewing the eight candidates who have applied to fill Moeller’s vacancy in Idaho’s 7th Judicial District. The council will then send the finalists to Gov. Brad Little for him to make the final decision.

RELATED: After nearly 30 years, a judge from eastern Idaho will serve on Idaho Supreme Court

“We interview each applicant for a half-hour,” Idaho Judicial Council Executive Director Tony Cantrill told EastIdahoNews.com. “We then vote and send anywhere from two to four candidates to the governor for his choice.”

Cantrill said the Judicial Council uses the interviews to get a feel for each of the candidates, allowing them to decide which ones might be best suited for the position.

The Judicial Council consists of a chief justice, another judge, two lawyers and two laypeople.

After the interviews conclude, the council will deliberate and send the final candidates to the governor Wednesday morning. Cantrill said he doesn’t know how long it will take for Little to make a final decision.

The candidates are attorney Jared W. Allen, attorney James H Barret Jr., magistrate judge Steven W. Boyce, Bonneville County prosecutor Daniel R. Clark, Ammon Mayor Sean J. Coletti, magistrate judge Michelle R. Mallard, attorney Kipp L. Manwaring, and attorney Manuel T. Murdoch.

The interviews are open to the public. They begin at 9 a.m. and will go through 2:30 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse.