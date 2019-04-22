Madison County Sheriff’s Office raising funds for deputies with cancer

REXBURG– It’s been a rough battle with cancer for two members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, so their brothers and sisters in blue are lightening their load through custom wristbands.

“This is leadership at its finest. This is a group of guys that really have each other’s back,” Madison County Sheriff Rick Henry says.

The sheriff’s office originally began raising money for Cpl. Isaac Payne — who was diagnosed with colon cancer in October — through wrist bands labeled “#InYourCorner”. They decided to expand their efforts once another deputy, Russell Chun, was diagnosed with testicular cancer. The bracelet to benefit Chun is labeled “#NobodyFightsAlone”.

“When Deputy Chun was diagnosed, the team realized that he was also fighting the same battle, then it seemed appropriate to do the same campaign,” Chief Deputy Bart Quayle says.

Chun is just beginning chemo, and after about six months Payne is finishing up 12 rounds.

Payne says he wasn’t sure at first when receiving attention from the community.

“At first I was very hesitant because I like to think that I can take care of all my own problems,” Payne says. “I have a really good doctor… he told me from the beginning that people are going to try and help me, and I need to let them… It creates a bond that gets you through things that are difficult.”

Payne says he’s enjoyed the chance to show Chun the same love he’s felt from the community.

“The positive effect the community has had on both of us is huge and it hasn’t gone unnoticed,” Payne says.

Coporal Isaac Payne during cancer treatment. | Facebook

Ideas to raise funds for the deputies began with Patrol Deputy Colin Selin. Payne coaches Selin in Brazillian jiu-jitsu.

“I couldn’t think of a worse thing happening to a better person. He’s a great guy, and it’s terrible that he got cancer,” Selin says.

Selin says he wanted to come up with something that would not only help the deputies but bring the community together.

“I know we live in a great community where people come together to help each other,” Selin says.

He says he coined the phrase “in your corner,” from one of Payne’s fighters, as Payne is usually the one coaching from a corner in the ring.

Selin says a recent fundraising effort for Chun was held at Payne’s gym, Payne Athletic Company. A professional from 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu in Salt Lake City led the free clinic.

Deputies Chun and Selin (Left to Right) | Courtesy Photo

The department is collecting donations for the #NobodyFightsAlone bracelets to benefit Chun, and a charitable fund has been set up for him through Beehive Credit Union.

“He seems to be doing very, very well, and he’s been a great mental coach for Deputy Chun,” says Quayle of Payne.

“We really want to make sure that those deputies know that we have their back and we will continue to take care of them and their families in any way that we can,” Henry says.