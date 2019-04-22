Ammon man arrested after shooting wife during argument, deputies say

Share This

The following is a news release and photo from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 20, at approximately 6:34 a.m., Bonneville County Sheriff deputies in the Ammon Division and the Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to the 3100 block of Meadow Lane in Ammon to a report of a gunshot wound. While in route, deputies advised that a male, later identified as 23-year-old Andrew J. Wilson, reported that he shot his wife in the leg with a .22 pistol.

Deputies arrived and located Wilson and his wife. She had a gunshot wound that went through both of her legs. Deputies immediately began first aid and lifesaving measures on Mrs. Wilson until Ambulance Personnel arrived and took over. Mrs. Wilson was transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies interviewed Wilson, who advised he and his wife had been in an argument over marital issues and that he retrieved the handgun and shot her in the leg. Wilson then called 911 for help and secured the firearm in another room until deputies arrived.

Wilson was taken into custody and transported to the Bonneville County Jail, where he was booked for felony domestic battery. Deputies are continuing to investigate, and no further information is available at this time.