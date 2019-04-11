Man killed in crash on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Thursday, April, 11, at 8:25 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash, northbound I-15 at milepost 19.3, near Malad in Oneida County.

Bryan B. Carson, 71, of Jackson, Wyoming, was driving northbound in a 2001 Nissan Pathfinder. The vehicle veered off the roadway on the left shoulder. Carson overcorrected, veered off the right shoulder, and hit the guardrail.

Carson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Next of kin has been notified.