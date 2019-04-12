Two hospitalized in Hibbard crash

REXBURG — Two juveniles were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash near 1000 North in the Hibbard area of Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene of the crash around 5 p.m. Friday. Three juveniles were involved in the crash — two had head trauma and were transported by ground ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital. The third victim had minor injuries and was not transported, Public Information Officer Isaac Payne said.

Originally an air ambulance was called to transport the patients but was canceled.

The names of those involved, as well what led up to the crash, have not been released.

1000 North, west of Teton Lakes Golf Course, was blocked off as of 6 p.m.