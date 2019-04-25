One man in custody after high-speed chase and hit and run crashes in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A high-speed chase ended in a field in Idaho Falls on Thursday evening.

The incident began in Bonneville County near Midway Drive during the late afternoon. Deputies received a report of a number of hit and run crashes reportedly by a man driving a Gold Chevy Blazer, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Alisa Prudent told EastIdahoNews.com.

An Idaho Falls Police officer observed the vehicle in the city driving erratically, and officers and deputies pursued the individual, Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said.

Several additional vehicles were impacted during the pursuit. Officers deployed spike strips, which deflated the man’s tires, but he continued to drive into a field near Stonebrook Lane.

Authorities surrounded the vehicle, and he was taken into custody.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out for more details and will post them when they are available.