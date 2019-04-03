One of these 4 finalists will be the next judge in the 7th Judicial District

REXBURG — After spending Tuesday interviewing eight candidates, the Idaho Judicial Council settled on four finalists to replace District Judge Gregory Moeller. Governor Brad Little will now choose one of the four to replace Moeller in Idaho’s 7th Judicial District.

The finalists are:

Magistrate Judge Steven W. Boyce

Magistrate Judge Michelle R. Mallard

Attorney Kipp L. Manwaring

Attorney Manuel T. Murdoch

Moeller was sworn-in to the Idaho Supreme Court earlier this year, leaving the vacancy in the 7th Judicial District. He is the first justice from eastern Idaho to be appointed to the court in 30 years.

It’s unknown when Little will make his final decision.