One of these 4 finalists will be the next judge in the 7th Judicial District
Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
Published at
REXBURG — After spending Tuesday interviewing eight candidates, the Idaho Judicial Council settled on four finalists to replace District Judge Gregory Moeller. Governor Brad Little will now choose one of the four to replace Moeller in Idaho’s 7th Judicial District.
The finalists are:
- Magistrate Judge Steven W. Boyce
- Magistrate Judge Michelle R. Mallard
- Attorney Kipp L. Manwaring
- Attorney Manuel T. Murdoch
Moeller was sworn-in to the Idaho Supreme Court earlier this year, leaving the vacancy in the 7th Judicial District. He is the first justice from eastern Idaho to be appointed to the court in 30 years.
It’s unknown when Little will make his final decision.