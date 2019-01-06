Idaho’s first supreme court justice from eastern Idaho in 30 years now officially sworn-in

Share This

BOISE – Seventh District Judge Gregory Moeller has now officially been sworn-in as Idaho’s newest supreme court justice.

During a ceremony at the Idaho Supreme Court Building in Boise Thursday, Moeller was sworn-in by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter to become the the state’s first justice from eastern Idaho in 30 years.

RELATED | After nearly 30 years, a judge from eastern Idaho will serve on Idaho Supreme Court

“I understand that the oath I just took means I have committed to be a guardian of the Constitution, and a defender of the Rule of Law,” Moeller said to a crowded courtroom after his swearing in. “I am committed to helping Idaho achieve the aspirations of the Declaration of Independence; that we not only recognize that all men and women are created equally, but we ensure that they are treated equally.”

Many members of the community and elected officials were also in attendance, including Governor-elect Brad Little. Local leaders from Eastern Idaho traveled to attend.

Moeller fills the Supreme Court vacancy left by the retirement of Justice Joel Horton. He was first appointed to serve the people of eastern by Gov. Otter in 2009.

Newsmakers: New Idaho Supreme Court justice Gregory Moeller

“I am deeply humbled to have again earned the Governor’s trust and confidence,” Moeller told EastIdahoNews.com in November. “I pledge to do my best in this new assignment on the Idaho Supreme Court to serve all of the citizens of Idaho.”

Moeller spent 19 years working as a private attorney at Rigby, Andrus and Moeller. His legal practice focused primarily on civil and criminal litigation and he’s tried cases throughout Idaho in both state and federal court.