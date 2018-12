Newsmakers: New Idaho Supreme Court justice Gregory Moeller

Share This

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with newly appointed Idaho Supreme Court Justice Gregory Moeller.

Moeller has been serving as a Seventh District Judge since April 2009. He was picked to fill the Idaho Supreme Court vacancy left by the retirement of Justice Joel Horton.

Moeller was one of four finalists nominated to the state’s highest court by the Idaho Judicial Council. Prior to becoming a district judge, Moeller was a partner in the law firm of Rigby, Thatcher, Andrus, Rigby & Kam, in Rexburg.

Moeller has presided over more than 50 trials in seven different counties. He also presides over the Upper Valley Mental Health Court and serves on five Idaho Supreme Court Committees, including the faculty for training new judges.

Eaton and Moeller discuss what his new duties will now be on the Supreme Court, his experience as a judge, the unique connection he has with the novel To Kill a Mockingbird and its author, and a whole lot more.

Watch the video above to see the entire conversation.

HOW MARGO REY, A BILLBOARD TOP 20 RECORDING ARTIST, ENDED UP PERFORMING WITH A LOCAL SCHOOL CHOIR

MICHAEL MCLEAN DISCUSSES THE FORGOTTEN CAROLS, HIS 9-YEAR FAITH CRISIS AND HOW HIS GAY SON HELPED HIM

CAPTAIN RANDY LEWIS REFLECTS ON HIS 44 YEARS OF POLICE SERVICE

WHY THIS YOUNG MAN IS UNASHAMEDLY SHARING HIS EXPERIENCE AS A PORN ADDICT

MEET TURTLE, THE LOCAL TEENAGER WHO WILL PERFORM IN A BROADWAY SHOW ABOUT HEMOPHILIA

FROM HARVARD TO AIR FORCE PILOT TO PIZZA RESTAURANT. THE STORY BEHIND RIGHTEOUS SLICE.

SUMMER ANDERSEN AND HER MISSION TO STOP AVALANCHE FATALITIES

JULIE ZAHN – THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF SHEPHERD’S INN

SEXUAL ASSAULT AND HARASSMENT IN EASTERN IDAHO

AFTER ROBBING A CASINO, HIS FAMILY IS DESPERATELY TRYING TO GET HELP FOR HIS MENTAL ILLNESS

MADISON COUNTY CORONER RICK DAVIS REFLECTS ON 37 YEARS OF SERVICE, UNUSUAL DEATHS AND WHAT HE’LL MISS ABOUT THE JOB

YOUNG MEN MAKING A DIFFERENCE FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF THEIR FRIENDS

LANCE PEKUS – THE LOCAL RANCHER WHO HIT NATIONAL FAME AS THE ‘COWBOY NINJA’

KEVIN MEEHAN, HIS DOG ISOSCELES AND THEIR STORY OF ABUSE AND RESCUE

SUPPORTERS AND OPPOSERS DISCUSS THE D91 SCHOOL BOND

DAMOND WATKINS ON HIS LIFE, CAREER, POLITICS AND SURVIVING A PLANE CRASH