Newsmakers: After robbing a casino, his family is desperately trying to get help for his mental illness
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho Newsmakers
In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with the McCandless family.
Last month, 28-year-old Dillon McCandless was sentenced to nearly nine years in federal prison for the July 2017 robbery of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ Sage Hill Casino.
RELATED | Family of casino robber says they believe his crime was “a cry for help”
Dillon’s parents and older brother say the robbery would have never happened if Dillon had received proper treatment for his schizophrenia. And since he was arrested over a year ago, they say he is not being treated and the situation has worsened.
They are desperate to help Dillon and other mentally ill inmates who don’t know where to turn. They are documenting their journey on a blog and a GoFundMe account has been started to help pay legal expenses.
Watch the video above to see the entire conversation.
