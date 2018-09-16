Newsmakers: Madison Co. Coroner Rick Davis reflects on 37 years of service, unusual deaths he’s investigated and what he’ll miss about his job
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho Newsmakers
Published at
In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Madison County Coroner Rick Davis.
Davis has served in his position for 37 years since being elected in 1981. He recently announced that he is retiring at the end of his current term.
Only two people can sign a death certificate: a doctor or a coroner. That means Davis is often called out to car crashes, homes, crime scenes and other places to determine how a person died.
Since taking office, he has transferred all the coroner records since the early 1900s to computer. These are the only records in the county or the state.
During their conversation, Davis spoke about his time serving as coroner, some of the most unusual deaths he has investigated, what the coroner does and why he loves what he does.
Watch the video above to see the fascinating discussion.
