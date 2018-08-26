NEWSMAKERS: Kevin Meehan, his dog Isosceles and their story of abuse and rescue

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Kevin Meehan of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Meehan just released a new book based upon his abused shelter dog, Isosceles. When Meehan met Isosceles, a black lab mix, he knew they were meant to be.

Isosceles had being chained up in a backyard, likely abused for the first three years of his life with little to no human interaction, even during Wyoming’s hard and frigid winters.

Meehan had a very special understanding of what Isosceles had endured, as he himself grew up without much of a home, love or sense of protection. He adopted Isosceles, and for the first time in his life, Isosceles was introduced to a warm house, a warm bed, and could explore the beautiful outdoors with his new owner, free of chains and the confined backyard where he once lived.

The special relationship that Meehan and Isosceles formed became the inspiration behind his new children’s picture book, Isosceles’ Day, a whimsical tale that takes readers through a quirky day in the life of Isosceles as he interacts with a variety of other furry, feathered and friendly animals.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

