Newsmakers: Young men making a difference following the deaths of their friends

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with four young men who are making a difference following the sudden deaths of two of their friends.

Teagen Bradshaw and Tanner Nicols died after rear-ending a Kenworth fuel tanker stopped at a railroad crossing in St. Anthony along US Highway 20 on Aug. 7.

Within days of their deaths, Bridger Vickers, Bridger Stoddard, Dawson Jensen and Mason Flanary decided to do something to try and make the intersection safer in honor of their friends.

After connecting with numerous organizations, the boys ended up meeting with Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter when he visited Sugar City as part of his “Capitol for a Day” tour. They asked Otter to exempt large vehicles and busses from stopping at the railroad crossing unless a train is coming.

Otter agreed and made it official – all in less than a month of the tragedy.

Nate discussed the project with the boys and they shared their feelings of how anyone can make a difference. Watch the video above to see the entire conversation.

Know someone who you think should appear on East Idaho Newsmakers? Email neaton@eastidahonews.com with your ideas.

