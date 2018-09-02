Newsmakers: The local rancher who hit national fame as the ‘Cowboy Ninja’

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Lance Pekus – a.k.a. the “Cowboy Ninja.”

Pekus works on a ranch in Salmon and was raised in eastern Idaho. A few years ago, he decided to audition for the NBC show “American Ninja Warrior.” He has since competed in seasons 4 through 9, has appeared two seasons on Spartan’s Ultimate Team Challenge and has been on Team Ninja Warrior seasons 1 through 3.

During their conversation, Nate and Lance discuss competing on the show, his role as a husband and father of two children, how working on the ranch prepared him to be the “Cowboy Ninja” and a lot more.

Watch the video above to see the entire conversation.

Know someone who you think should appear on East Idaho Newsmakers? Email neaton@eastidahonews.com with your ideas.

