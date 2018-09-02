Newsmakers: The local rancher who hit national fame as the ‘Cowboy Ninja’
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho Newsmakers
Published at
In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Lance Pekus – a.k.a. the “Cowboy Ninja.”
Pekus works on a ranch in Salmon and was raised in eastern Idaho. A few years ago, he decided to audition for the NBC show “American Ninja Warrior.” He has since competed in seasons 4 through 9, has appeared two seasons on Spartan’s Ultimate Team Challenge and has been on Team Ninja Warrior seasons 1 through 3.
During their conversation, Nate and Lance discuss competing on the show, his role as a husband and father of two children, how working on the ranch prepared him to be the “Cowboy Ninja” and a lot more.
Watch the video above to see the entire conversation.
Know someone who you think should appear on East Idaho Newsmakers? Email neaton@eastidahonews.com with your ideas.
