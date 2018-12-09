Newsmakers: How Margo Rey, a Billboard Top 20 recording artist, ended up performing with a local school choir

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Billboard Top 20 recording artist Margo Rey along with Becky Rhodes – the director of the popular Fox Hollow Elementary after-school choir ‘The TrebleMakers.’

Rey joined Rhodes and the choir earlier this week to sing her original holiday song “This Holiday Night” at a concert in the Eagle Rock auditorium. The song is reportedly the No. 1 most played original holiday song of the last six years.

Last Christmas, as Rhodes was looking for songs for this year’s Christmas concert, she discovered “This

Holiday Night.” She reached out to Rey’s publicist to see if she could get permission for the choir to sing the song. Rey herself called Rhodes back. She not only gave the choir permission to sing her song, she face-timed students during rehearsals this week and then expressed interest in coming to Idaho Falls for the show.

During the interview, Rhodes and Rey discuss their new friendship, and Rey opens up about working in the music business.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

