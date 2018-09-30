Newsmakers: Sexual assault and harassment in eastern Idaho

Share This

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, we discuss sexual assault and harassment in east Idaho.

The topics have been in the news a lot lately and many powerful men have lost their jobs due to serious allegations and actions. Just this week, Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in 2004.

The #MeToo movement has impacted men and woman in entertainment, news, media, politics, business and almost every other industry.

Nate Eaton invited Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Clark and attorney Amanda Ulrich to talk about the issue on a more local scale.

Watch the video above to see the entire conversation.

CLICK HERE for national resources for sexual assault survivors and their loved ones.

AFTER ROBBING A CASINO, HIS FAMILY IS DESPERATELY TRYING TO GET HELP FOR HIS MENTAL ILLNESS

MADISON COUNTY CORONER RICK DAVIS REFLECTS ON 37 YEARS OF SERVICE, UNUSUAL DEATHS AND WHAT HE’LL MISS ABOUT THE JOB

YOUNG MEN MAKING A DIFFERENCE FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF THEIR FRIENDS

LANCE PEKUS – THE LOCAL RANCHER WHO HIT NATIONAL FAME AS THE ‘COWBOY NINJA’

KEVIN MEEHAN, HIS DOG ISOSCELES AND THEIR STORY OF ABUSE AND RESCUE

SUPPORTERS AND OPPOSERS DISCUSS THE D91 SCHOOL BOND

DAMOND WATKINS ON HIS LIFE, CAREER, POLITICS AND SURVIVING A PLANE CRASH

IONA NATIVE JEFF SWEAT AND HIS NEW TEEN NOVEL ‘MAYFLY’

MEET THE OWNERS OF FIN FUN

AFTER TRAGEDY, LOCAL MOTHER OF 5 BOYS INVENTS PRODUCT TO KEEP HER TOILETS SPOTLESS

GRANDMOTHER OF DEORR KUNZ SPEAKS ABOUT HIS DISAPPEARANCE

DEPARTING IDAHO FALLS POWER GM JACKIE FLOWERS

ACTOR DEAN CAIN & OFFICER DARYL WILLIAMS

LOCAL FAMILY STRIKES YOUTUBE GOLD WITH ‘TRINITY AND BEYOND’

IDAHO ATTORNEY GENERAL LAWRENCE WASDEN

MICHAEL HUGHES – THE CEO OF NORTHWEST COSMETIC LABS