Salon h. davis moves to Ammon, goes green

Share This

AMMON — Not only has Salon h. davis moved, it has a greener way of beautifying its clients.

“The beauty industry is a very wasteful industry,” stylist Liz Barnes says. “So much gets thrown away.”

The salon has transitioned both its form of disposal and product line to ones that are eco-friendly, becoming the first environmentally safe salon in eastern Idaho, and the fourth in the state.

Barnes says the company was inspired to go green after making the Davines brand its premier hair care line.

She says the products are both healthy and high quality.





Recycling at Salon h. Davis. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

“It’s an Italian line, and it’s very environmentally focused,” Barnes says. “All of the packagings are recycled. Most of the ingredients or organically or naturally derived.”

Because of the Davines brand, the salon became familiar with Green Circle, which works to “collect, recycle & repurpose a salon or spa’s hair clippings, used foils, color-tubes…and divert them from landfills and waterways,” according to Green Circle’s website.

Barnes says the company makes hair booms from cut hair that is used in the ocean to contain oil spills, as hair can absorb its weight and swell up to 20% of its diameter. The company also uses excess hair to stuff in pillows for shelter animals.

“It’s a very wasteful industry, and so Green Circle’s mission is to help reduce the environmental impact of the beauty industry,” Barnes says

By partnering with Green Circle, the salon can recycle nearly everything, including foils with color or lightener in them, they hair they cut, the color the extra color that they didn’t need, plastics, papers, cardboards. Everything is saved, and stylists send it to Green Circle for recycling.

“When Green Circle programs are implemented to the fullest, it helps us reduce our waste by 95%,” Barnes says.

Salon h. davis has moved from Idaho Falls to 3544 17th Street in Ammon. It will host a grand opening Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

“We’re very focused on the client experience, we operate as a family here. There is no competition between stylists,” Barnes says. “Everyone that comes here is the salon’s guest. We all aim to make them comfortable.”

Salon h. davis’ new building. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com