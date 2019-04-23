Shoshone-Bannock Tribes receive $650K from Office for Victims of Crime

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

BOISE — U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis joined the Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) this week in announcing more than $8.4 million in grant awards to support crime victims in Native American communities in 10 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Idaho, Michigan, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and Washington. The group of 17 awards is the fifth in a series of grants being made by OVC to American Indian and Alaska Native communities. OVC has now awarded more than $34 million of nearly $100 million to support tribal victim service programs.

The awards—63 in total so far—will fund critical crime victim services, such as counseling, transitional housing, emergency services and transportation. The grants are supported by the Crime Victims Fund, a repository of federal criminal fines, fees and special assessments. The fund includes zero tax dollars.

Two tribes in the District of Idaho, the Coeur d’Alene and the Shoshone-Bannock, were awarded grants totaling $1,127,748. The Coeur d’Alene Tribe received $478,504 to expand victim-centered services through a tribal healing and recovery program. Funding will support staff training, program and office supplies, transportation for victims, outreach and emergency assistance. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes received $649,244 to address four critical needs in existing programming, including shelter renovations to ensure safety and accessibility, trauma-informed case management, satellite victim service offices and expansion of services to vulnerable adults. Funding will support a case manager, domestic violence shelter and office space, program and office supplies, and emergency assistance.

“American Indian and Alaska Native communities face extensive public safety challenges, but through creative approaches that combine traditional methods with innovative solutions, they are demonstrating their determination to meet the needs of victims in their communities,” said OJP’s Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Matt M. Dummermuth. “These grants, part of historic levels of funding awarded by the Department of Justice to American Indian and Alaska Native communities, will provide significant resources to bring critical services to those who suffer the effects of crime and violence.”

According to OJP’s Bureau of Justice Statistics, American Indians and Alaska Natives experience violent crime at rates far greater than the general population.

“The Department of Justice and my office are committed to reducing violent crime and improving public safety,” said U.S. Attorney Bart Davis. “This increase in resources, together with aggressive federal and tribal investigations, shows how seriously the entire Department of Justice take these issues.”

“American Indian and Alaska Native crime victims continue to face challenges in accessing vital services and resources needed to help survivors address their trauma and navigate a complex system,” said OVC Director Darlene Hutchinson. “The Justice Department has made it a priority to partner with tribes to help victims and their families rebuild their lives in the aftermath of violence.”

The Office of Justice Programs, directed by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Matt M. Dummermuth, provides federal leadership, grants and resources to improve the nation’s capacity to prevent and reduce crime, assist victims and enhance the rule of law by strengthening the criminal justice system. More information about OJP and its components can be found at www.ojp.gov.