Twin Falls man dies after crashing into power pole

TWIN FALLS — On April 5 at 11:09 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash southbound US 93 at mile marker 37, south of Twin Falls.

Daniel Creek, 67, of Twin Falls, was travelling southbound in a 2007 Chevrolet HHR. Creek drove off the east side of the road where he collided with a power pole and was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

US 93 was blocked for approximately two hours.