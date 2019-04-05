Wine for Whiskers on Friday will raise money for spay neuter coalition

IDAHO FALLS — The East Idaho Spay Neuter Coalition is hosting Wine for Whiskers on Friday evening. The fundraiser at Kool Beanz Café will include wine tastings, raffles and great company for a good cause, according to a news release. The cost is $15 per person.

The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, along with the Humane Society of the Upper Valley, formed the East Idaho Spay Neuter Coalition in the spring of 2016 to raise money to provide for spaying and neutering of owned cats at a greatly reduced price of $20. The coalition has spayed or neutered over 1,000 cats in eastern Idaho since their inception.

The event is $15 per person and runs from 5:30 – 8 p.m.