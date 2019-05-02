2 young women hit by car while crossing street, man booked into jail

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Saturday, May 4, at approximately 1:54 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, injury crash at the intersection of S 4th Avenue and Whitman Street in Pocatello.

Andrew Poisel, 30, of Pocatello, was southbound on S 4th Avenue near the intersection of Whitman Street in a 2004 Chevrolet Impala. Krista McMurray, 24, of Burley, and Britni Scott, 26, of Pocatello, were crossing S 4th Avenue at the intersection with Whitman Street. The Chevrolet struck McMurray and Scott. The Chevrolet came to a stop at the intersection of Halliday Street and S 4th Avenue.

Both McMurray and Scott were transported to Portneuf Medical Center by ground ambulance. Poisel was arrested by Bannock County Sheriff’s Office. Alcohol was involved in this crash.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.