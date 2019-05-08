Biz Buzz: Expansion project in the works for local steak and seafood restaurant

Do you want to know what’s happening on the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Expansion project in the works for local seafood restaurant

Courtesy Google maps

IDAHO FALLS – In downtown Idaho Falls, across the tracks from Idaho Mountain Trading, is a 1,800 square-foot restaurant called d’Railed.

It’s a family-owned steak and seafood joint that’s been serving eastern Idaho’s business crowd since 2012. But Jay Drahota, the restaurant’s managing operator, tells EastIdahoNews.com an expansion project could get underway soon. The details of the expansion are being finalized, and we hope to have a more in-depth story about it in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Drahota is a busy man catering lunches for local businesses.

“We get a lot of messages and requests (for lunch). If it works for us, we’ll do a (catered lunch inside our restaurant) or we’ll deliver take out,” he says.

Drahota served lunch to walk-in customers for several years, but when catering requests started increasing he decided to cater during the day and open in the evenings for dinner.

“I keep thinking about bringing lunch back. If we can get this remodel approved, we definitely will (bring it back),” he says.

D’Railed’s menu includes filet mignon, ribeye and prime rib steak, crab, lobster, halibut, ora king salmon from New Zealand, shrimp cocktail and bacon-wrapped shrimp, steamed clams or mussels, lamb chops, and seafood-stuffed deviled eggs.

The price of an entree ranges from $14 to $85. The majority of the menu is between $20 and $30.

“If you would’ve told me in 2012 that in 2019 I’d (be focused) 100 percent on fine dining, I would’ve said, ‘No way,’ “says Drahota. “Initially, the thought (of opening a restaurant) was that I wouldn’t have to work as much. I didn’t realize how much work a restaurant was.”

Drahota worked in auto sales for many years, and he says he’s busier now than he ever has been. Despite that, he’s enjoying it.

“I wouldn’t still be doing it if I didn’t love it. It’s my passion,” Drahota says.

During the recession, he started looking for another opportunity and decided to pursue the restaurant idea.

D’Railed was originally a bunkhouse for railroad employees in the early 1900s. Throughout the 1940s and ’50s, someone owned it as a home and lived in it. The building was a winery for several years before Drahota purchased it in 2012.

Seating capacity for d’Railed is around 40 inside, but there is room for another 50 or 60 in the backyard. The back patio includes three natural gas fireplaces, and is a big draw for people during the summer, Drahota says. He invites you to experience it this Sunday during the Mother’s day buffet.

“It’s going to be super nice. We’ve tried to make it reasonable for people,” he says. “Families can come out, and if they have little ones, we’ll keep them entertained while (the adults) enjoy themselves.”

There will be bounce houses in the backyard for the kids. The Mother’s Day buffet is happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

D’Railed is at 468 North Eastern Avenue. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Visit the restaurant’s website or Facebook page to learn more.







BIZ BITS

Local playground closing for maintenance this Thursday

POCATELLO – Brookly n’s Playground will be getting a bit of TLC this Thursday, May 9. Members of Brookly n’s Buddies and Leadership Pocatello will be painting portions of the playground as well as doing minor landscaping. The group is meeting at 1 p.m. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may alter the work schedule. The playground is anticipated to reopen Friday, May 10, at 8 a.m.

Car dealership in Idaho Falls inviting you to celebration

IDAHO FALLS – After 15 years of business, Taylor’s United Auto is under new ownership, and it’s inviting you to celebrate with a ribbon cutting and grand opening this weekend. Roger Sheehy recently bought the business from David Taylor. As part of the change, the business is changing its name to United Auto. A ribbon cutting will take place Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. at 1755 North Holmes. Then on Saturday, join them for a party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be food and bounce houses for the kids. As part of the celebration, everything on their lot will be 15 percent off.

East Idaho Credit Union breaking ground on new branch this month

REXBURG – The Rexburg area Chamber of Commerce invites you to the groundbreaking for the new East Idaho Credit Union. It’s happening Thursday, May 23, at 310 North 2nd East. It will kick off at noon, and refreshments will be served. The new building will replace the existing office on the south end of Rexburg. The lava facade facility, which occupied this site for more than 35 years, was torn down last month to make room for the new credit union.

COMMUNITY CAUSES

IDAHO FALLS

Owner of local beauty college surprised with $8,500 scholarship fund

IDAHO FALLS – Vicki Ellis has been helping young people get their start in cosmetology for 46 years. She bought the building at 247 Cliff Street in 1973 and turned it into Vogue Beauty College and Salon. Thousands of students have attended the school over the years, including her daughters and granddaughters. On Wednesday, her daughters decided to pay her back with an $8,500 cash donation for the Vicki Ellis Above and Beyond Scholarship. Hallie Kane, Ellis’ daughter, tells EastIdahoNews.com this will provide a full-ride scholarship to one particularly deserving student. EastIdahoNews.com was there for the cash presentation and will post an in-depth story with Ellis’ reaction soon.

If you have a Biz Buzz item you want to share, send it to rett.nelson@eastidahonews.com. Remember to use "Biz Buzz" in the subject line.