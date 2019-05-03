Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market will get underway this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – Opening day for the Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market is Saturday, May 4.

For more than 30 years, the farmer’s market has been known for its wide variety of homegrown, local products.

Junean Stoddard, the marketing manager for the farmer’s market, tells EastIdahoNews.com there are 86 vendors this year. About 60 of them will be there on any given Saturday.

“We sell a lot of produce,” Stoddard says. “We have a couple of big vendors that have been in the market for quite some time that are producers.”

There will be other vendors on-hand offering meat, bread, cheese, as well as arts and crafts items.

New vendors this year include 1 Fine Cafe, a restaurant in Idaho Falls that will offer bread and other baked goods. Artisan Melts will be selling cheese sandwiches. Atomic Potato Chip Company, Hidden Sun Granola, and Bouquet Flower Farm will be newcomers to the farmer’s market this year as well.

“A lot of people think they’re going to come down and get corn. Corn doesn’t grow right now, so it’s a little hard to find. We will have asparagus and rhubarb. I know that is coming. But we have these three seasons and the market really changes with those seasons,” Stoddard says.

The appeal of a farmer’s market, according to Stoddard, is the personal connection you can have to the grower or the seller.

“The community has more of a connection to the (food production) and art community. There’s also a little bit of investment in your community when you purchase from local farmers, local growers. You’re supporting local business. There’s a great sense of community there. It’s a lot of fun,” says Stoddard.

Rachel and Addison Bucholz are returning as farmer’s market vendors for the second year in a row. They began making and selling their own soap last year in hopes of launching their own business.

“We saw a need for quality soap for sensitive skin and work hard to fill that need. Our soap is designed to be long-lasting and both gentle and cleansing for all skin types. Everyone should make an effort to support local business by shopping at the farmer’s market,” Rachel says.

The first day of the Farmer’s Market will be business as usual, but Stoddard says there are some special plans in the works for the following week leading up to Mother’s Day.

“We always give away pansies to all the mothers until they’re gone,” she says.

The Farmer’s Market takes place along the Greenbelt Riverwalk on Memorial Drive in Idaho Falls. The market will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. It will happen every Saturday for the next 26 weeks, beginning May 4 and run through October 26.

Memorial Drive will be blocked off during those hours, so if you’ll be traveling in that area, you’ll need to find an alternate route. Parking for the Farmer’s Market will be available on Capitol Drive and the west side of D Street.

“It’s a great place to come, to bring your family and enjoy the river and the beautiful scenery, and meet some really great people,” Stoddard says. “It’s a good experience.”