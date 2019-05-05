Melaleuca holds annual convention, announces new identity theft protection program

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Thousands of people from across the country spent last week in Salt Lake City for the annual Melaleuca Convention.

Leaders of Melaleuca, eastern Idaho’s largest private employer, made some big announcements concerning record growth, new products and unique services that will now be offered.

“Melaleuca’s had the best beginning of a new year than we’ve ever had in our 34 year history,” Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot said. “Tens of thousands of customers in the United States are converting every single month to Melaleuca. We’ve never seen anything like it.”

Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot speaks during the company’s 30th annual convention in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Wellness Company finished 2018 with over $2.1 billion in revenue – a company record. VanderSloot said the financial success means more jobs are being created by Melaleuca in eastern Idaho.

Many employees from Idaho Falls, Rexburg and the surrounding communities spent the week at the convention helping customers and showing off new products.

“Our growth is all about the success of our product line,” VanderSloot said. “We have not gone down the road of the mass marketers – of discounting our prices and therefore, forcing us to discount quality.”

Thousands of people from the United States, Canada and Mexico attended the annual Melaleuca convention in Salt Lake City, Utah.

During the convention, Melaleuca announced it will now offer an identity theft protection program called InfoGuard to its customers and the general public. The service has more features than Lifelock and will be available at a lower rate, Melaleuca managers said.

There were 16.7 million victims of identity fraud in 2017 and $16.8 billion was stolen from U.S. consumers, according to a study from Javelin Strategy & Research.

“Everybody needs identity theft protection and we’ve got it now,” VanderSloot said. “It’s a great service we can offer to the general public at a very good discount. It’s better than market prices but not as good as our membership prices.”

VanderSloot said Melaleuca plans to announce more products and services in the future as the Wellness Company continues to grow and celebrate its success.

EDITOR’S NOTE: In 2015, Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot provided the seed money to launch EastIdahoNews.com. For a short time, he was an owner. He has never had anything to do with the operations of EastIdahoNews.com. Over a year ago, he totally divested his ownership.