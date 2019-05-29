Boat ramp missing from American Falls Reservoir

Share This

POWER COUNTY – Power County Sheriff’s Office wants your help finding a boat ramp at American Falls Reservoir.

Melissa Orchard, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, tells EastIdahoNews.com a ramp that was accessible for those with disabilities is missing from the dock on the west side.

She says there is evidence that someone took it, and investigators are trying to get more details on what happened.

It was last seen May 21 around 3 p.m.

The missing ramp looks identical to the one pictured above on the other side of the reservoir.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, call Power County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 226-2319.