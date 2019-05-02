Chubbuck police ask for public’s help again in 2018 bank robbery

The following is a news release from the Chubbuck Police Department.

CHUBBUCK — We are reaching out to the public for assistance regarding a robbery from 2018. Some of you may remember this case, it occurred on Jan 25th, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Bank on Yellowstone Ave. At the time of the robbery we released a video and some still photos of the suspect. We are once again sharing the video and photos in the hopes that it will refresh someone’s memory that may be willing to come forward with much need information to resolve this case.

On Jan. 25, 2018, around 12:44 p.m., an adult male entered the bank demanding money from the employees at that location and fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money. We have reason to believe he was in an older model bluish-grey Ford Explorer with Idaho license plates.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Chubbuck Police at (208) 237-7172.





