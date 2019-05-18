Flood warning issued for Henrys Fork near Rexburg

REXBURG — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning along the Henrys Fork of the Snake River near Rexburg.

The warning encompasses parts of Madison, Jefferson and Fremont counties.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday the Henrys Fork was at its flood stage of 9.5 feet and minor flooding was being forecast. The river is expected to exceed flood stage Sunday and stay that way until Wednesday, according to NWS.

Minor flooding of farmland will occur between the the confluence of the Snake River and upstream to near St. Anthony. Lower Beaver Dick Park is under water and some picnic shelters are inaccessible. Portions of Warm Slough Access will be under water.

Officials urge residents to be aware of high water and take precautions if you are near the river.