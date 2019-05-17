Idaho Falls Arts Council warns against third-party tickets and scalpers

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Arts Council is warning eventgoers to be careful of third-party tickets and scalpers.

Recently the Arts Council has seen multiple cases of people paying too much for tickets through third-party sellers and, in one case, a scalper who sold the same ticket to two different people.

“We had patrons that bought from a third-party site and paid, in some cases, two to three times of face value of what the tickets were,” Idaho Falls Arts Council Executive Director Brandi Newton said.

Newton said she’s happy to see they have shows people are excited about and are willing to pay to go see. But, she wants patrons to be safe in purchasing their tickets.

“In some circumstances, they could show up that night and there might not be actual tickets in place. We wouldn’t want that to happen,” she said.

Newton said the safest way to get tickets is to go directly through idahofallsarts.org.

If people have any concerns about the tickets they purchased, Newton wants them to contact the Arts Council to make sure those seats are available. Especially if the tickets were purchased from someone re-selling their own tickets. Concerned patrons can call the council at (208) 522-0471.

“We can at least then confirm that’s who bought those tickets originally,” Newton said. “We just don’t want patrons to be manipulated.”