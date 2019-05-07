Idaho Falls holding budget, construction project meeting Tuesday night

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Did you ever wonder what was in the city budget? Have questions about what kinds of road construction, improvements or projects the city will be doing this summer? If so, make plans to attend the city’s annual Budget Watch open house on Tuesday, May 7 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Library.

The meeting, which previously focused primarily on budget issues, has been expanded this year to include a new component: a construction preview of all the city’s public works projects scheduled for the coming year. The Mayor and department directors decided to include the new component as a way to help residents learn about what was coming up, and to prepare for the impacts of those projects before they begin.

There will also be information available for the public on the recently announced replacement of the Idaho Falls water tower. Attendees will be able to see proposed renderings and locations for the new tower and will be able to interact one-on-one with the Mayor, City Council and city department directors.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and is scheduled to go until 8 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Library, located at 457 W. Broadway. There is no formal presentation, but there will be displays and informational materials available, as well as the chance for residents to speak with city representatives individually. There is no cost for the event.