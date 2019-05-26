Kids can now register for S.T.E.M. Day 2019 and see the IF Chukars play

IDAHO FALLS — For a second year, children will get a chance to experience science hands-on at the 2019 S.T.E.M. day camp.

Registration is open for eight to 12-year-olds for the 2019 S.T.E.M. Day Camp on June 19 at Melaleuca Field. Kids will spend the day experiencing science, technology, engineering and math in new and exciting ways. The camp is free and the Idaho Chukars are giving free tickets to participants for that night’s game against the Missoula Osprey.

“You can see (the kids) are enthralled by what they’re learning. The different companies that put these stations on really did a good job with that,” Northwest Cosmetic Labs CEO Michael Hughes said about last year’s camp.

Northwest Cosmetic Labs in Idaho Falls started the S.T.E.M. day camp in 2018 working with the Idaho Falls Chukars, the YMCA and other local companies.

“If you can influence a child’s educational passion early enough in their life, I think you can change the trajectory of where they’re going to go in life,” Hughes told EastIdahoNews.com.

Hughes said there will be 15 different stations kids will visit throughout the day. Each station is put on by a different local company.

“They’ll take 30 minutes, I think, per station and do a science experiment in the field that company kind of specializes in. They’re fun, interactive, hands-on experiments that each kid gets to do,” Hughes said.

He said food will be provided by Broulim’s.

“It’s just a great community effort. The police are helping out with the security of the situation with all those kids in one place. The Chukars are doing everything to really support the venue,” Hughes said.

The Chukars are going to wear unique S.T.E.M. themed jerseys during that evening’s game. Those jerseys will be auctioned off at the end. Proceeds will go to the new Elevation Labs S.T.E.M. scholarship at the YMCA.

Elevation Labs is the parent company of Northwest Cosmetic Labs.

“It’s a real business community giving back,” Hughes said. “I think that if our state and our country is going to be successful, we need to more of these things. Where resources are shared in a way that people open up the doors a little bit more.”

Registration for the day camp is on ifchukars.com.