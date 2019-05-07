Local cookie shop to offer free cookies during grand opening Wednesday

IDAHO FALLS – One of east Idaho’s popular cookie shops now has a new location, and a free cookie is coming your way.

Amy and Garth Romrell, owners of The Cookie Place, opened their fourth location at 404 South Utah Avenue next to Jimmy John’s in Idaho Falls on April 1.

They’ll be celebrating with a grand opening Wednesday, May 8. Those who come in during business hours that day will receive a free chocolate chip cookie while supplies last.

Amy tells EastIdahoNews.com she prides herself on having a homegrown cookie shop that uses real ingredients.

“I think people like cookies because they like to have a treat on the run. What I wanted to bring to the market is a gourmet cookie on the run, one that you bite into and think it could’ve come out of your own kitchen. When people eat our cookies, I want it to be a memorable experience. That’s been my goal all along,” Amy says.

Amy says people have been making cookies through the ages, which is why they have universal appeal. She focuses on the traditional classic flavors that people grew up with.

The Cookie Place offers seven different gourmet flavors made from scratch daily. Those flavors include chocolate chip, oatmeal chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodles, chocolate peanut butter chip, frosted sugar cookies, and peanut butter served with or without a peanut butter cup in the middle.

The business also offers a special-edition cookie every month. This month’s flavor is salted caramel coconut crunch. A new flavor will be announced June 1.

The new location also offers curbside pickup for phone and online orders.

“I’ve had young mothers (use this service) quite a bit, where they pull up with their little kids in the car and they don’t want to get out. But they love to run away quickly with the cookies.”

Amy Romrell

With locations in Rexburg and Pocatello, Amy says there is a melting pot of people who visit The Cookie Place. The shop’s popularity has grown to include a nationwide customer base.

“We have students at ISU in Pocatello. We get a melting pot there. We get a melting pot (of people) in Rexburg as well (with BYU-Idaho students). So it just spreads (through) word of mouth,” Amy says. “I’ve had people from Texas, Florida and other places throughout the United States contact me wanting cookies.”

Up to this point, out of state customers have had to call and order over the phone to get cookies shipped to them. Going forward, Amy says they’ll be focusing on getting their online shipping service up and running. They’ll also be launching their home delivery service in Idaho Falls and Pocatello over the next several weeks. Home delivery is currently offered at the Rexburg location.

Though Amy really enjoys the creative side of making and marketing cookies, she also enjoys providing jobs for young people and contributing to the local economy. She and her husband hope to keep expanding by opening another location in eastern Idaho soon.

“We’d love to have people come see our new location,” says Amy. “We’ve had a lot of requests to (open a store) on the west side of town. We’re happy to be able to service those people and have a location we feel good about.”

The 750-square-foot space, formerly occupied by Liberty Tax Services, is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Utah Avenue location is the second Idaho Falls store. The other one opened in December 2017 inside the Teton Village shopping plaza. The Rexburg store is located next to Little Caesar’s at 24 West 1st South. The Pocatello store is at 1219 Yellowstone Avenue next to O’Reilly Auto Parts.

To learn more, visit The Cookie Place on Facebook. You can also visit their website.