Local playground closing for maintenance this Thursday

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – Brooklyn’s Playground will be getting a bit of TLC this Thursday, May 9.

Members of Brooklyn’s Buddies and Leadership Pocatello will be painting portions of the playground as well as doing minor landscaping. The group is meeting at 1 p.m. The playground is anticipated to reopen Friday, May 10 at 8 a.m.

Officials apologize for any inconvenience the closure may cause. Due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances, the work schedule may be altered.