Madison County fire burns power lines, shuts down road

ARCHER — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has closed East 10000 South in both directions near South 600 East and Snake River Road due to a fire.

Cpl. Isaac Payne, a spokesman for the Madison County Sheriff Office, tells EastIdahoNews.com the Madison Fire Department and deputies were called to the area around 2 p.m. for a report of a brush fire. The fire reportedly spread to two outer structures on the property.

The fire threatened the main house but has since been contained, Payne says.

Electricity has been shut off in the area as power lines were engulfed by the flames and fell onto the ground. It’s unknown when electricity will be restored.

Check back with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.