Man hospitalized for gunshot wounds

BONNEVILLE COUNTY – Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that happened off U.S. Highway 20 Saturday evening.

A news release from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office indicates a man was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for gunshot wounds.

It happened in a rural location near 65th West around 6:45 p.m. The victim was transported by private vehicle and met an Idaho Falls ambulance crew and deputies near 35th West and Highway 20.

All parties involved are accounted for.

Idaho State Police is involved in the investigation as well.

Specific details about what happened have not yet been released. We will post more information when it is available.