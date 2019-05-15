Man involved in stabbing incident arrested for aggravated battery

The following is a news release from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS – On May 15 at approximately 2 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 5380 West Broadway for a reported aggravated battery.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a man who had been stabbed multiple times. The man knew his attackers address but not their names. He described the car they were driving. A neighbor also witnessed the man being stabbed and described the same car leaving the scene. The man was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and is reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect’s vehicle was found at 305 West 14th Street where a search warrant was later served. At the residence, three individuals were detained. Jordan R.Honeycutt, age 26, was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Another individual, was arrested on outstanding warrants. The third individual was questioned and released.

The incident is still under investigation.