Man who stabbed father with pitchfork intended to kill him, deputy says

BLACKFOOT — The Shelley man accused of stabbing his father with a pitchfork Wednesday intended to kill him, deputies said in a probable cause affidavit.

Prosecutors charged 35-year-old Jonathan R. Rawson with felony battery with an attempt to commit a serious felony (murder), felony aggravated assault, felony burglary and misdemeanor battery. Rawson faces up to 35 and a half years in prison and up to $116,000 in fines if convicted on the charges.

Court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com show Bingham County Sheriff deputies found 68-year-old Delbert Rawson stabbed in the face and chest with a pitchfork early Wednesday morning. During an interview with police, Delbert Rawson said he awoke at 3 a.m. to his son stabbing him.

Deputies said Jonathan Rawson also tried to stab another man in the house and during the incident he allegedly kicked the man and pulled another woman’s hair, according to court documents.

“Jonathan stated during the struggle that he was going to kill Delbert,” a deputy said in the probable cause.

The investigation revealed Rawson did not live at the Blackfoot home.

Both Jonathan and Delbert Rawson were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Delbert Rawson has since been released from EIRMC, said Coleen Niemann, a spokeswoman from the hospital.

Bingham County Prosecutor Paul N. Rogers said Jonathan Rawson has yet to appear in court pending a mental evaluation. The evaluation will decide his competency before moving forward in court.

Jonathan Rawson remains held in the Bingham County Jail without bail.