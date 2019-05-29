Man arrested for stabbing his father with a pitchfork

BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing incident in Shelley.

A new release from the sheriff’s office indicates Delbert Rawson, 68, of Shelley was stabbed with a pitchfork early Wednesday morning.

His son, Jonathan, has been charged in connection with the stabbing.

Both men were taken to the hospital, and Jonathan Rawson was charged with aggravated battery and booked in Bingham County Jail.

Deputies responded around 3 a.m.

We will post more information when it is available.