Member appointed to fill vacancy on Idaho Falls D91 Board of Trustees

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls School District 91.

IDAHO FALLS — Hillary Radcliffe has been appointed to the Zone 5 Seat on the Idaho Falls Board of Trustees. She replaces Deidre Warden who resigned from the board in April because of family obligations.

Hillary grew up in Idaho Falls, attended Longfellow Elementary School, Clair E. Gale Junior High School and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. The education she received in District 91 provided her with the foundation to continue on with higher education and become a business owner, Hillary said in her letter of interest.

“I believe that education is the key to success on an individual as well as a community level, and I am excited by the opportunity to contribute my skills and time to further strengthen education in Idaho Falls School District 91” Hillary said in her letter of interest.

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Radcliffe to the board during a work session on May 30. Ten people submitted letters of interest for the position, but one withdrew before the interviews on May 21. Board members interviewed nine candidates before selecting Radcliffe on May 30.

“It was a difficult decision because we had so many stellar candidates,” said Board Chair Larry Wilson. “The things that impressed us about Hillary were her experience in the school district, her forward thinking and her passion.”

Radcliffe will be sworn in at the board’s regular June 12 meeting. The Zone 5 seat comes up for election in November, and Radcliffe will have to run for election if she wants to continue serving on the board.