Part of I-84 closed for over 6 hours, man flown to hospital after semi rolls

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Photos courtesy Darwin Meacham

On Monday, May 20, at approximately 3:48 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle injury crash on westbound Interstate 84 near milepost 159, east of Wendell.

Afshin Ahmadi Saberdoust, 48, of Redmond, Washington, was driving westbound in a 2015 Volvo Tractor Semi pulling one box trailer. Ahmadi Saberdoust drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected back onto the right lane of travel, and then drove off the right shoulder where the semi and trailer overturned coming to rest on its side.

Ahmadi Saberdoust was transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

The right lane of travel has been blocked for approximately six and a half hours. The right lane is still blocked as crews work to remove the overturned vehicle.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Wendell Fire Department, and the Jerome County Fire Department.