Part of US 26 blocked as crews investigate vehicle fire

SWAN VALLEY — The eastbound lane of US Highway 26 is blocked while Idaho State Police investigates a vehicle fire west of Swan Valley.

The incident involved an motorhome, which caught fire and was completely destroyed.

Many drivers tell EastIdahoNews.com that traffic is at a standstill and numerous emergency vehicles have responded to the scene.

Travelers may want to consider alternate routes for the next few hours.

Courtesy Aubree Fox