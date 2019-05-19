Part of US 26 blocked as crews investigate vehicle fire
SWAN VALLEY — The eastbound lane of US Highway 26 is blocked while Idaho State Police investigates a vehicle fire west of Swan Valley.
The incident involved an motorhome, which caught fire and was completely destroyed.
Many drivers tell EastIdahoNews.com that traffic is at a standstill and numerous emergency vehicles have responded to the scene.
Travelers may want to consider alternate routes for the next few hours.
