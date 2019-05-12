Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man who took off following traffic stop

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Saturday, May 11, at 8:45 p.m., an Idaho State Police trooper conducted a traffic stop northbound I-15 at milepost 77, near Fort Hall.

Richard A. Burns, 35, of Idaho Falls, fled the traffic stop in a 2018 Ford Fusion and then crashed the vehicle in Blackfoot. Burns ran from the scene of the crash on foot.

Burns is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach and contact law enforcement immediately.

Jennifer A. McCammon, 27, of Blackfoot, who was also in the vehicle, was taken into custody for drug trafficking.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Hall Police Department and Blackfoot Police Department.