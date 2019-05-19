Rainy weather didn’t stop annual ‘Giddy Up’ ride

Share This

POCATELLO (KPVI) — Rainy weather didn’t stop dozens of bikers from riding in a memorial ride on Saturday.

The fourth annual ‘Giddy Up Staci Shryock Memorial Ride’ started in Pocatello during the morning and circled around the American Falls Reservoir and back to Pocatello.

The event is a memorial ride for Staci Shryock who was hit head on while riding a motorcycle and died in May 2015.

Staci was a nurse and had just become an RN at the time of her death. The memorial ride raises money for nursing scholarships at Idaho State University.

“She just was a very giving person and so for us to be able to collect money and give it to another nurse that may be able to do the same thing, you know, means a lot to us, Staci’s brother Stephen Shryock says.

Event organizers say they will be awarding the next scholarship around August.

For more information about the event go to www.facebook.com/StaciShryockMemorialScholarship.

This article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.