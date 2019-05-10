Remains found in Snake River are those of woman missing for over a year, coroner says

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says the remains of a woman missing for over a year have been found along the Snake River in Nez Perce County.

Shawnta L. Pankey disappeared on April 15, 2018 under suspicious circumstances. Nez Perce County Coroner Joshua Hall confirms Pankey’s remains were discovered near Buffalo Eddy on the Snake River Sunday.

Pankey was seen with her boyfriend at Pine Bar along the Salmon River south of Cottonwood, according to the Lewiston Tribune. Her boyfriend said that they were in an argument when Pankey took off on foot. She was reported missing the next day when she didn’t pick up her child.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office continues to look into Pankey’s disappearance and asks anyone with information to contact Detective Jerry Johnson at (208) 983-1100.