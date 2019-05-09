Scammers use new locked safe tactic to steal money from locals

PARKER — Law enforcement says scammers are using a new tactic to steal money from eastern Idahoans.

This one involves a safe filled with absolutely nothing of financial value.

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries tells EastIdahoNews.com that a 83-year-old Parker woman was recently contacted via phone by a scammer who said they would send her a safe with money inside. She could have the money, but only if she paid the associated “taxes and fees.” They would then give her the combination to the safe.

She did not comply with the scammers and did not send them any of her personal information, but the scammers had some information already.

“They had her address, but she didn’t give them anything else,” Humphries told EastIdahoNews.com.

She reported the scam to police on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday a safe full of something arrived on her doorstep.

The safe was filled with various books and papers. | Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

A Fremont County Deputy went out to the woman’s home and opened the safe upon her request. Inside the safe was a Bible, notepads, and textbook on Modern U.S History.

Deputies say these items were placed in the safe to make it appear there was money inside. Humphries says this is the only scam he’s heard of like this is the area and warns residents to take caution.

“Don’t believe that anybody is going to give you something for free. Any kind of an offer that sounds too good to be true, it’s not true,” Humphries says.

Safe sent to a woman’s home in Parker. | Courtesy Fremont County Sheriff’s Office