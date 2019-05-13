UPDATE: Fire that smoldered over the weekend burns 3 buildings to the ground

UPDATED

ARCHER — The Madison Fire Department reports three buildings were destroyed from a fire Monday afternoon.

Someone was burning weeds in the area of the fire over the weekend and the people burning the weeds did not know a large willow tree caught on fire.

“This afternoon, when the winds picked up, the tree finally caught fire and dropped a burning branch onto the adjacent property in the area of three outbuildings,” a news release from the department states. “The vegetation ignited and then caught all three buildings on fire.”

Firefighters from the department rushed to the blaze a little after 2 p.m., along with the Central Fire district who provided aid in fighting the fire. When firefighters arrived, all three buildings were engulfed in flames as one already collapsed.

Arching power lines as well as a downed line made fighting the fire difficult. Electrical crews had to shut off power to the area before firefighters could battle the flames.

A milking barn, a maintenance shop and storage shed were destroyed in the fire. The loss is estimated to be near $75,000.

“We are sorry for the property owner’s loss,” said fire chief Corey Child. “This is a good reminder to everyone to burn responsibly and make sure all fire is completely extinguished prior to leaving the area.”

ORIGINAL STORY

ARCHER — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has closed East 10000 South in both directions near South 600 East and Snake River Road due to a fire.

Cpl. Isaac Payne, a spokesman for the Madison County Sheriff Office, tells EastIdahoNews.com the Madison Fire Department and deputies were called to the area around 2 p.m. for a report of a brush fire. The fire reportedly spread to two outer structures on the property.

The fire threatened the main house but has since been contained, Payne says.

Electricity has been shut off in the area as power lines were engulfed by the flames and fell onto the ground. It’s unknown when electricity will be restored.

Check back with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.