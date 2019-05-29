UPDATE: ISP releases new details on I-15 wrong-way crash

UPDATE

The following is an update from Idaho State Police:

On Tuesday, May 28, at approximately 7:09 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash northbound I-15 at milepost 114, in Idaho Falls.

Leatha Neilson, 71, of Shelley, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of travel in a 2015 Honda Civic. Christopher Berry, 27, of Teton, was driving northbound in a 2016 Jeep Patriot. Berry swerved to avoid a collision, but the Honda struck the driver’s side of the Jeep.

The Honda came to rest on the roadway. The Jeep went off the right shoulder and rolled several times, coming to rest on its top. All occupants were wearing seatbelts and child restraints.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police investigated a crash northbound on Interstate 15 north of Shelley Tuesday evening.

A wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash, according to Idaho State Police. Officials say everyone was wearing seatbelts, including two infants in car seats. Only minor injuries were reported.

The northbound lanes were blocked and traffic was diverted off the Interstate at exit 113.

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com