UPDATE: Missing mother found safe

Share This

UPDATE

An Idaho Falls mother missing since Wednesday has been found unharmed and safe in Twin Falls, according to family members and friends. No further information was released.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Family members and sheriff deputies are looking for a mother who has been missing since Wednesday night.

Heidi McCann, 42, left her Idaho Falls home around 9:45 p.m. in a 1996 green Nissan Sentra with license plate number 8B H0091. She has not been heard from since.

McCann has severe mental illness and was released from the Behavioral Health Center on Tuesday, according to family members.

Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell says deputies are concerned for McCann’s wellbeing and have been searching for her since she disappeared.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 529-1200.